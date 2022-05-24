Spy Bahu, 24th May 2022, Written Update: Sejal gets ready for her reception

Today’s episode begins with Abhishek asking Sejal what she is doing in the secret room. Abhishek tells that Yohan has a personality that makes one doubt that he is very secretive. Sejal tells him that Yohan sent him to fetch something. Abhishek asks for keys from her and tells even he fancies such rooms as he is a policeman. He adds that her sister also used to love such secret places. Sejal learns that his sister died at a young age. Sejal leaves and enters Yohan’s room to find the keys. Meanwhile, Yohan comes and asks Sejal to step back.

Yohan arranges a makeover session for Sejal so that she looks classy like Nandas. The makeover artists dresses Sejal and completely changes her look. Bamba and Saras pack gift for Sejal. Minal finds it and gets raged. Sejal gets ready and looks beautiful. She continues finding the key. Shalini tells Sher that Sejal is as cunning as her. Thus, she should form an ally with Sejal if she wishes to bring down Nandas. Yohan enters the room and gets furious seeing Sejal touching his personal stuff. Yohan is blinded by Sejal’s beauty and they get intimate with each other.

Later, Shalini asks Sejal to join hands with her in bringing down the Nandas. Sejal tells her that she can sense her benefit from this. She wishes to form an ally with Sejal because she knows there is no good in being her enemy. However, Sejal refuses to be friends with Shalini as she is not going to gain any profit out of it. Sejal promises Shalini to give her 15-20 lacs after their retirement. Shalini fumes and leaves the room. The housekeeper gives Sejal a parcel. Sejal finds her mother’s saree in it. Sejal changes her outfit and clads the saree.

