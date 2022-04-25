Spy Bahu, 25 April 2022, Written Update: Sejal makes her entry back at Nanda mansion

Today’s episode begins with Yohan crashing Sejal’s phone. Sejal tells Yohan that one thing is very clear, Ambe Maa knows she hasn’t done anything wrong. She assures him that she shall return to Nanda mansion and claim her job. Sejal tells him to make arrangements for her Graha Pravesh. The next day, Arun asks Veera to make sure all arrangements are tailored to perfection as Kapoors are visiting. Veera tells him that she makes sure every function turns out to be perfect even when nobody is to visit them. The Kapoors reach the Nanda mansion for the Baisakhi celebration.

Arun asks Mr.Kapoor about Alisha and Mrs.Kapoor informs him that she shall come in a while. Arun introduced Yohan to the Kapoor family. Later, Alisha makes an entry, setting all eyes on her. Krish gets flattered looking at Alisha. A lady tells Drishti that every woman wishes to be Nanda’s daughter-in-law. Alisha hears this and breaks a glass. She walks barefoot on the shards of glass. She tells her mother that she was making her Graha Pravesh at Nanda’s with her blood. Alisha smirks at Shera’s aging skin and Shalini’s outdated fashion. Alisha flirts with Yohan. Mr.Kapoor affirms that their marriage shall be memorable.

Veera is shocked to know about this arrangement. Arun tells her that Yohan’s presence needs to be of some use to him. A worker comes and asks Veera for décor’s payment. As Veera is about to head to the locker, Shalini stops her. Yohan asks Alisha how she agreed to the marriage when they are poles apart. Alisha assures Yohan that she shall become like him after marriage. Shalini asks Yohan if he settled things with Sejal and Yohan nods a yes. Arun announces Yohan’s engagement with Alisha the next day and their marriage in the coming 7 days. Sejal makes an entry with the drum celebrating Baisakhi. When asked why she has returned, Sejal tells Yohan hired her again.

