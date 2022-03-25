Spy Bahu, 25th March 2022, Written Update: Sejal hunts for the ID chip

Today’s episode begins with Shera rescuing Sejal and asking her to sit on the side. Everyone is busy celebrating Holi. Shalini tells she uses only herbal colors. Tanhaji and Suryakant call Sejal to make sure everything is fine. Meanwhile, Krish and his friend add Bhaang in Thandai. Krish asks Sejal to have it. Sejal gets high on Bhaang. Everyone at Nanda mansion drinks the Thandai. Yohan too gets intoxicated. Sejal dances on the stage. Yohan and Drishti too dance upstairs. Yohan sees Sejal from a distance and comes following her.

Sejal and Yohan are too high to recognize each other. They dance together. Sejal slips and falls in tub full of water with Yohan. Yohan recognizes Sejal and gets angry. He asks her how dare she visit Nanda mansion. He drags her into the hall. Sejal falls on him. The paparazzi click their pictures and Arun gets annoyed. In the hall, Arun asks Shera who brought Sejal here. Sejal tells everyone that she is here for the job. Sher misunderstands Sejal as Yohan’s ex-girlfriend. Yohan gets fierce telling him she is not his girlfriend. Yohan tells everyone that Sejal is the reason police apprehended him in Kashmir. Sejal explains to everyone that she didn’t know Yohan would get apprehended. Yohan asks Shera to take Sejal away.

The word ‘mission’ slips out of Sejal’s mouth. She diverts the conversation telling everyone it’s her mission to work at such a huge mansion. But Shera asks her to leave. Sejal requests Arun to let her stay till morning as it will be unsafe at night. Arun agrees and gets her a room to stay in. Sejal stresses how to stay at Nanda’s. She reads a text about ID chip. Arun boils at Sher for not taking care of the ID chip. He asks him to go find the chip. Meanwhile, Sejal hunts for the chip in Yohan’s room. Yohan spots her and asks her to stop.

