Spy Bahu, 25th May 2022, Written Update: Yohan takes revenge from Sejal

Today's episode begins with Sejal walking down the aisle of her reception. Everyone waits for Yohan. Sejal tells them she shall get on the stage once Yohan comes. Yohan makes an entry with Alisha. He tells the paparazzi that though he is married to Sejal, Alisha is the one who deserves to be on the stage. Alisha and Yohan dance at their reception. They humiliate Sejal, stranding her from the ceremony. Yohan asks Sejal if he should embarrass her more or if this is enough.

Sejal gets dejected and sheds tears. The invitees start questioning Sejal's parents and her upbringing. The episode flashes back to the time when Yohan asked Alisha to help him in taking revenge from Sejal. He tells Alisha that he doesn't love her but needs her help in teaching Sejal a lesson. Alisha agrees to help him. Yohan tells the invitees that Alisha shall stay at the Nanda mansion as his official wife. Sejal leaves the function. Arun gets happy and hugs Yohan for his plan. Veera tells Drishti that Sejal might not return to the mansion after such humiliation.

Sejal cries incessantly and walks down the road all alone. Bamba leaves the house to help Sejal. She cries as she let her parents down. Sejal prays to Ambe Maa. Later, she calls Minal. Minal picks up the call and understands it is Sejal on the other side. She hangs up the call. Saras calls Sejal and tells her he knows Sejal is pretending to hate them. He asks Sejal the reason behind her pretense. Sejal hangs up the call and cries. The goons run behind Bamba and he slips in front of Yohan's car. Suryakant visits Sejal and asks her to give up on the mission. Sejal gets adamant about sending Yohan to jail.

The episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Spy Bahu, 24th May 2022, Written Update: Sejal gets ready for her reception