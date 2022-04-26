Spy Bahu, 26th April 2022, Written Update: Yohan appoints Sejal as his personal assistant

Sejal calls Tanhaji and learns that Farheed is in Delhi. He informs that terrorists have planned something too lethal that shall make the world witness the highest number of deaths. If Sejal stops the terrorists, then Tanhaji shall let her know about Farheed’s whereabouts. Yohan sits in his room and reminisces about his childhood love – Sejal’s childhood photo. The show flashes back to Kashmir when Sejal was young, her name was Maya, and when he helped Yohan find his mother. Drishti asks Yohan if he is happy with his marriage fixed with Alisha. Drishti feels something is fishy and asks Yohan if he is marrying out of pressure.

Drishti suggests Yohan to not marry Alisha if he doesn’t love her. Yohan appreciates Sejal’s loyalty to the Nanda mansion. Yohan changes her job role from house manager to Yohan’s personal assistant. Sejal shall manage Yohan’s wedding arrangements. Sher and Shalini think that solution to their problems is Yohan. Yohan shall make one mistake and Arun will kick him out of the house. Sejal’s parents inform her that Jatin’s family shall visit them in two days. Jatin has bagged a new job in London and after marriage, the couple shall shift to London. Alisha tries the outfits for engagement. Veera is disappointed with Sejal and asks her to leave.

Shalini drops tea on the floor and humiliates Sejal. Drishti asks Shalini to stop and defends Sejal. instigates Sejal to wipe her tea-stained sandal. Yohan stops her and tells Shalini that Sejal is his personal assistant. Yohan makes a call to someone and informs that person that Sohail is in police custody. Yohan informs the person that Farheed has a close relationship with Sohail and he shall take care of it. Sejal wonders that Yohan is the only way through which he can meet her Farheed Bhai.

