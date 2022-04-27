Spy Bahu, 27th April 2022, Written Update: Sejal gets locked in the cold storage room

Today’s episode begins with Sejal leaving the Nanda mansion to meet Sohail. Drishti stops her and apologizes as she could not back Sejal in front of everyone. She asks Sejal her motive behind working at the Nanda mansion when she could easily bag a job anywhere else. Sejal replies that her job here is the key to something very substantial in her life. Sejal calls Tanhaji to seek permission to meet Sohail. Tanhaji denies permission to Sejal. Drishti knocks on Yohan’s door. Drishti asks him to call off the marriage if he doesn’t love Alisha.

Sejal sneaks into the police station and asks Sohail about Farheed. Meanwhile, Tanhaji and Suryakant reach the police station, and Sejal hides behind the door. Yohan calls Sejal and asks her to be at the mansion. Alisha enters her secret room full of Yohan’s portraits and imagines her life with him. She talks to herself telling Yohan is hers. Sejal reaches the mansion and Yohan tells her there was no emergency and he just bluffed. Sejal enters the cold storage room to fetch some ice for the event.

Shalini locks Sejal in the freezer. Alisha’s family reaches the Nanda mansion for the engagement. Sejal struggles to get out of the freezer. Alisha looks out for Yohan but finds him nowhere. Shalini drops a vase outside the cold storage room so that Yohan makes his way there. Yohan senses someone is there in the freezer. Sejal almost freezes to death. Yohan turns off the main switch and rescues Sejal. As he brings Sejal in his arms, the lights come and everyone is stunned. Yohan covers Sejal in the chunni that was meant for Alisha. Alisha gets furious seeing this.

Also Read: Spy Bahu, 26th April 2022, Written Update: Yohan appoints Sejal as his personal assistant