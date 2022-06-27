Spy Bahu, 27th June 2022, Written Update: Sejal tries to find out Abhishek's DNA

Today's episode begins with Sejal wondering if she needs to find out if Abhishek is Farheed. Sejal is stunned to see no lights in the mansion. Yohan surprises her and wishes her a happy birthday. He also calls her 'Sejal' and Sejal gets happy. Minal calls her and Sejal gets emotional. She hugs Saras and Minal. Sejal cuts her favorite Mohanthal sweet in a form of cake. She makes everyone eat the sweet. Arun doesn't have it. Minal goes and apologizes to Arun for everything she spoke. Arun insults her. Veera apologises to Minal on her behalf. Minal takes Sejal to the side.

Sejal asks her if she forgave her. Minal tells her that she knows everything about the mission and her sacrifices. She tells her that she knows relations are not just bonded by blood. Sejal gets an idea to check if Abhishek is Farheed. She decides to do the DNA test. In her room, Yohan looks at her as she sleeps on the couch. Sejal is busy thinking about Farheed. Yohan decides to give their marriage a second chance and walks toward her. Sejal wakes up and asks if had anything in particular to ask. Yohan refrains and asks if her hand is fine. Sejal nods a yes and thanks him for everything.

She tells Yohan that she got the feeling at home for a while after the celebration. Yohan tells her that there is a surprise for her tomorrow. Sejal sleeps. The next day, Sejal prepares Sheer Khurma for everyone. Veera tells Minal that Nanda family feels complete with Sejal's presence. Minal serves thepla to everyone. Sejal serves Sheer Khurma. Abhishek remembers Mahira. As he is about to pick the bowl, it falls on the floor. Abhishek gets hurt while picking it up. Sejal aids his hand.

