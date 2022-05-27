Spy Bahu, 27th May 2022, Written Update: Yohan invites his secret team member for lunch

Today’s episode begins with Sejal informing Suryakant that she found ash and wire from that secret room. Suryakant confirms that Yohan is off on some mission. Arun coughs badly and Sejal gives lukewarm water to him. Yohan looks at the picture he clicked with Sejal. Sejal sits with Yohan for breakfast. Yohan turns his phone. Sejal tries to get close to him. Yohan moves away from her but she keeps getting closer to him. Yohan asks her what she wants. Sejal tells nothing and asks if he had peaceful sleep with Alisha.

Sejal manages to get Yohan’s phone and runs outside. Yohan notices his phone is missing. Sejal unlocks his phone and Yohan stops her. They fight and the phone drops on the floor. Sejal notices the picture and Yohan makes her learn that he did it for Bamba. Krish makes Alisha realize that he is the perfect fit for her. Alisha thanks him for showing her the way to Yohan’s heart. Yohan discusses with Arun about the delegates from Dubai coming for lunch. He asks Arun to keep his promise about Drishti. Alisha comes and tells Arun that the meeting shall go perfectly if Sejal doesn’t ruin anything.

Alisha assures Yohan and Arun that she shall take care of Sejal. Bamba gets happy seeing Sejal and Yohan’s picture. Abhishek has a word with someone about their secret team member coming for lunch. Sejal bumps into Abhishek. Abhishek suggests she should plan something regarding Alisha. Sejal leaves in an auto to meet Suryakant. Saras follows her. Suryakant offers a device to Sejal to spy on Dubai delegates. Sejal notices Saras. Saras asks her to swear on him that she is just being pretentious. Sejal crosses fingers of one hand and swears on him. She walks down the road crying.

