Spy Bahu, 28th April 2022, Written Update: Sohail is found dead in jail

Today’s episode begins with the ‘Chunni’ ritual at the Nanda mansion. Yohan seems dejected and cannot stop thinking about his childhood love- Maya. Sejal shivers and rests in chunni Yohan clad in. Veera asks Drishti to stay back until Yohan’s wedding. Alisha gets close with Yohan. Yohan makes her learn that he is doing this marriage out of compulsion and he suggests she call off the wedding. Alisha refuses and tells Yohan that she loves him madly. Alisha asks if there is someone else in his life and Yohan keeps thinking about Maya.

Sejal gets conscious and thanks Yohan for saving her life. Yohan asks her to get him orange juice and drink lukewarm water till she stops freezing. Shalini tries to instigate Alisha about Sejal. Alisha’s father humiliates Abhishek by calling him just a police officer. Yohan brings warm water for Sejal and Alisha gets furious seeing the hospitality Sejal is getting. Alisha makes Sejal dodge the floor and drop the cake. Yohan defends Sejal and asks Sejal to bring another cake. Sejal walks in haste and collides with Yohan and spoils his outfit. Shalini further instigates Alisha, making her believe that Yohan has personal intentions with Sejal.

Sejal reaches home and finds many presents arranged by Minal for her in-laws. Sejal sleeps and dreams of Yohan shooting Farheed. Tanhaji calls Sejal and makes her learn that Yohan has left his house. Tanhaji and Sejal trace Yohan. They reach the police station and find Sohail dead. Sejal cries as Sohail was the only way through she must have traced Farheed. Sejal learns Sohail got the last call from the Nanda mansion. Sejal reminisces about times spent with Farheed in childhood. Sejal sheds tears for her Farheed Bhai and wonders if she shall ever find him.

