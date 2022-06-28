Spy Bahu, 28th June 2022, Written Update: Sejal and Yohan to confess their feelings

Today’s episode begins with Sejal crying as she failed to collect the DNA sample. Minal sees her and pacifies her. She tells her that everything is about the upbringing of the child as no child is bad from the birth. Sejal decides to meet Shera uncle. Sejal arrives at his house and asks if his health is fine. Shera uncle asks her to enter and makes her sit. He asks Sejal that why she is raising questions about Abhishek’s childhood. Sejal tells him that she wishes to know Abhishek better.

Shera uncle tells her that Abhishek was adopted. Sejal tries to find DNA sample but couldn’t get anything there. Yohan and Bamba prepare for Sejal’s birthday. Yohan blows balloons and arranges everything in Jamnagari style. Bamba tells him that they have forgotten to make greeting cards for Sejal. Yohan sits to pen his feelings for Sejal but he is not able to. Yohan manages to write but tears the card as he realizes about the divorce.

Minal finds the letter and senses the brimming love between Yohan and Sejal. Sejal is surprised to see the room decorated for her. Minal suggests her not to hold anything and give her marriage a second chance. Saras advises Yohan not to fear rejection and express his feelings. Sejal decides to tell Yohan the truth about her mission. Yohan also decides to express his love. Yohan is mesmerized to see Sejal dressed. Yohan proceeds to confess his feelings.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

