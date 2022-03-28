Spy Bahu, 28th March 2022, Written Update: Sejal saves her mission and job

Today’s episode begins with Yohan confronting Sejal. He asks her what was she doing in the room. Yohan adds why she is always present at places she isn’t needed. Sejal drops Yohan’s stationery while leaving. She pulls Yohan's towel by mistake while assembling the colors. Yohan asks her to leave. Sejal prays to Ambe Maa. Meanwhile, Veera’s saree catches fire. Sejal runs to help her. Krish and Shalini standstill. Yohan runs to bring a fire extinguisher. Sejal using her wittiness saves Veera from fire. Veera hugs her.

Sejal cries in pain. She remembers Minal’s care at this point. Yohan comes with first aid. He applies septic on her hand. Sejal thanks him. Yohan tells her not to get happy as he applies medicine to her. He says it's only so that she could leave the Nanda mission the next morning. The next day, Arun and Veera come downstairs as Sejal is about to leave. Sejal thinks of a plan and removes the dressing from her hand. She makes sure Veera notices her wound. Veera requests Arun to offer a job at Nanda's mansion as Sejal saved her life. Arun agrees and Yohan gets pissed at this decision.

Sejal smirks at Yohan. Yohan tells her that she will regret this decision. Sejal accepts the challenge. The working staff there escorts Sejal to her room. Shalini wakes Sher to get ready for the meeting and thrives on Arun’s heart. Sejal dials a video call with Tanhaji and Suryakant. She tells them how she won trust by saving Veera. At the same time, Shera knocks at the door. Shera pushes the door as Sejal doesn’t open it. He notices how Sejal uses a retro model of phone. Sejal thinks this is her time to fetch Yohan’s information from him. As Sejal asks many questions about Yohan, Shera doubts her intentions.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Spy Bahu, 25th March 2022, Written Update: Sejal hunts for the ID chip