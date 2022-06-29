Spy Bahu, 29th June 2022, Written Update: Yohan reveals about Mahira Mirza

Today’s episode begins with Yohan being starstruck after seeing Sejal dressed. He proceeds and tells a truth to Sejal. He tells her that he loved someone from Kashmir. He used to visit her for four months every year. The little girl became Yohan’s best friend in the coming years and soon his friendship turned into love. One day, the family of the little girl became a victim of terror attack. After that, he never found the girl and his brother.

Sejal connects the dots and asks him the name of the girl. Yohan tells her name was Mahira Mirza. Sejal is shocked to know Yohan is talking about her. Sejal thinks all this time, Yohan was Kuku she used to play with in her childhood. Yohan shows her the photo of Mahira. Sejal has tears in her eyes knowing this. Yohan thinks he said something wrong and thus, Sejal is crying. Sejal is about to tell her truth as well but Bamba came.

Yohan tells Drishti that Sejal is angry with him as he told her about his past. Drishti tells him that Sejal must have got jealous and that means she loves him. Sejal thinks she needs to expose Farheed first. Sejal enters the party. The Nandas and Kotadias play the dog and the bone game. Shalini and Sher play daandiya as a form of punishment. Yohan defeats Sejal in the game. Sejal opens the cheat and her dare is to kiss Yohan. Sejal kisses Yohan on cheek. They keep looking at each other.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

