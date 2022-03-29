Spy Bahu, 29th March 2022, Written Update: Sejal gets locked in a dark room

Today’s episode begins with Shera asking Sejal to dress in uniform and step downstairs. Yohan practices hockey in the hall. As Sejal walks, Yohan throws the ball at her. The ball hits the vase and it breaks. Sejal picks up the broken pieces of the vase. She tells Yohan that one should let go of the pieces to move ahead in life. Yohan remembers his mother as she used to tell him the same. Yohan tells her there are enough cracks in his heart to move ahead. Sejal endorses the cracks and replies that in fact, it is good to have cracks to let love pass through them.

Yohan asks her to maintain a three feet distance. While moving far from Yohan, Sejal strikes with Veera. She apologizes to her. Veera tells Sejal that Yohan has a good soul and he is just opinionated at times. Veera tells Sejal that she believes Sejal will bring good to this home. Sejal remembers Minal. Shalini rages at the journalist for printing scrappy news. Koyal instigates Shalini telling Sejal is the root cause of all problems. Shera instructs the staff to follow Sejal’s instructions. Koyal asks Sejal to greet Arun with incense sticks as it brightens his morning. Arun lashes at Yohan for refusing to attend the meeting. Yohan says he won’t join the company that is the reason why his mother is no more.

Arun starts coughing because of the fumes. He warns Sejal to be alert or he shall fire her from the job. Minal, Saras, Baa, and Bamba call Sejal. Sejal wears a chef hat and pretends that she has tears because of onions. Minal asks her to take care and let people over there know that she is afraid of the dark. Yohan eavesdrops on the conversation. At night, Yohan locks Sejal in her room and turns off the light. Sejal screams for help.

Also Read: Spy Bahu, 28th March 2022, Written Update: Sejal saves her mission and job