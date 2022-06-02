Spy Bahu, 2nd June 2022, Written Update: Yohan lands in Mumbai for mission

Today's episode begins with the Kotadia family all set to leave for Jamnagar. Sejal arrives at the taxi stand. She clads in a burkha and pretends to be the driver. Sejal gifts lift to them. She coughs while driving and Minal hands her turmeric to cure it. Reaching the station, Sejal tells Saras that his coins fell on the road. Sejal bends to find the coins and in this manner, she touches their feet. Sejal gets adamant in exposing Yohan. At home, Yohan witnesses a giant gift box in his room.

On opening the box, he finds Alisha dressed like a fairy and painted all white. She tells Yohan that in a fairytale, a prince falls in love with a white statue of a princess. Sejal eavesdrop on their conversation through the camera fitted in Yohan's room. Alisha demands Yohan take her with him to Mumbai. Alisha reminds Yohan that Arun still needs her father for their business. She insists Yohan but he refuses. Alisha blackmails him by stripping her clothes. Yohan asks her to stop and agrees to take her to Mumbai.

Sejal thinks she needs to be in Mumbai as SK sir told her that Yohan will carry his mission there. Abhishek tells Drishti that he has planned on traveling to Mumbai. Drishti gets sad thinking their honeymoon got spoilt. Abhishek tells her they shall go to the Maldives from Mumbai. Drishti gets excited and hugs him. Yohan, Abhishek, Drishti, and Alisha reach Mumbai Hotel. Alisha asks the receptionist to hand her the keys to the room. She learns that Sejal has already taken the keys and gets fumed.

