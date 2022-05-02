Spy Bahu, 2nd May 2022, Written Update: Yohan saves Sejal from goons

Today's episode begins with Shera lashing out at Shalini for ruining everything. Yohan confronts them and lets them know that he knew they just have stolen the money. He empties his bag full of money and tells them how Shalini spilling all the information made him understand that it was them behind the act. Yohan shamed Sher for selling her sister's love for 20 crores. Veera tells Arun that she is sure Yohan's marriage shall bring happiness to his life. Sejal calls Yohan in a dubbed voice and tells him she knows about his mission.

Alisha envies Yohan's affection towards Sejal. Shalini comes and further instigates Alisha about Sejal and advises her to attract Yohan with her beauty. Minal finds an airpod and tells Saras that this cannot be of Sejal. She worries about Sejal being on the wrong path. Sejal asks Yohan if she can assist him wherever he is going. Alisha comes and asks Yohan to assist her with the marriage's shopping. At the boutique, Alisha orders Sejal to try out the nightwear. Sejal feels uncomfortable and Yohan backs Sejal.

Yohan leaves to meet Farheed. Sejal follows Yohan and reaches the destination. Alisha gets angry at Yohan and Sejal for leaving her alone. Minal calls Sejal and asks her to be home early as Panditji is going to visit them to decide dates for marriage. Sejal catches glimpse of Yohan and Farheed conversing. Sejal enters the warehouse and the men circle around her. Sejal tells them she was just about to leave but they do not let her go. Yohan comes to save Sejal and fight them away. Yohan asks Sejal if she is fine. He asks Sejal why was she here in the first place.

Also Read: Spy Bahu, 28th April 2022, Written Update: Sohail is found dead in jail