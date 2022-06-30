Spy Bahu, 30th June 2022, Written Update: Sejal collects Abhishek's DNA

Today's episode begins with Sejal and Yohan continuing with Sejal's birthday celebration. Sejal visits the room and safely keeps the DNA in her kit. Yohan knocks on the door. He makes Sejal wear her spectacles and asks her to never change. He tells her that she is perfect. Yohan adds that he gets restless when Sejal stands silent. Yohan apologizes if his past upset her. Sejal tells him that she is happy that he shared everything with her. Yohan asks her to reveal her truth to her.

Sejal imagines a situation where she tells Yohan that she is not Sejal but Mahira Mirza. She tells him everything about her journey of becoming a spy. Yohan stands stunned. He lashes out at her and asks her how can she deceive him. Cut to reality, Yohan asks Sejal to utter something. Bamba calls them as the clock is about to strike twelve. Yohan proceeds to gift her his mother's bangle. The bangle slips and Yohan bends to take it. Abhishek releases the chain and the chandelier falls.

Yohan pushes Sejal away. They get saved. Yohan realizes that someone cut the chain consciously. Sejal understands Farheed has done this. At night, Sejal leaves to submit Farheed's DNA sample to the hospital. A man follows her. Sejal returns home and Minal confronts her. Minal takes Sejal to her room and makes her sit for head massage. She asks Sejal if she is going to keep a fast for Yohan. Yohan enters and asks Minal if she is fine. Minal tells him that Yohan has become his elder son. Yohan requests Minal to give him a head massage as well. Sejal thinks she will fast for Yohan.

