Spy Bahu, 30th March 2022, Written Update: Yohan humiliates Arun

Today’s episode begins with Sejal screaming for help. Yohan finally opens the door. Sejal hugs him. Yohan tells her to be prepared for such incidents. Sejal eavesdrops on Yohan’s conversation where he requires Rs 4 lakh. The next day, Veera tells Drishti that Arun slept like a baby on the bedsheets she gifted. Drishti asks her not to tell Arun about this. Meanwhile, Arun comes to the breakfast table. Drishti gets continuous calls from someone. Drishti doesn’t realize she is about to drop tea on Arun’s shoes. Sejal saves the kettle from falling.

Sejal offers tea to Arun but he fills a glass of juice leaves. Veera shares her grief with Sejal. She tells Sejal that Arun wishes Yohan to join the meeting and make him the President of the company. Sejal suggests calling the personnel home for dinner and asking Yohan to join the table. She tells Veera to offer him Rs 4 lakh for appearing at the meeting. Yohan demands Rs 8 lakh from Veera to attend the meeting. Veera readily agrees. She thanks Sejal for giving a wonderful idea and asks her to cook continental for the guests.

Koyal informs Shalini about this. Shalini lashes at Sher for focusing on futile outfits than winning his father’s trust. The staff leaves avoiding Sejal. Sejal is left with no choice but to prepare food all by herself. Yohan watches the stove on fire. He tells Sejal that continental is his forte and thus, he shall cook the dinner. At the dinner table, Yohan enters shirtless dancing on an item number. Yohan humiliates Arun by telling the guests that he enjoys entertainment so much that he married twice. Sher tells Arun this is unacceptable behavior. Before completing his sentence, he pukes on the guest. Everyone starts feeling pukish and their health deters.

Also Read: Spy Bahu, 29th March 2022, Written Update: Sejal gets locked in a dark room