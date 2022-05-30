Spy Bahu, 30th May 2022, Written Update: Sejal impresses the investors

Today’s episode begins with Sejal shedding tears for hurting her parents. Sejal tries to find napkins to wipe her tears. The napkin falls on the floor and Sejal notices a file underneath the cupboard. She opens it and finds the information about delegates invited for lunch. Sejal goes through the papers and suddenly Alisha comes from behind. She suffocates Sejal with a plastic bag until she loses her breath. Sejal kicks her and falls unconscious. She remembers getting trained on such incident and makes Alisha belive as if she fell unconscious.

Sejal gets ready and gives information of each delegate to SK sir. Yohan invites the delegates. Alisha welcomes them all and asks them to proceed for lunch. She serves them exotic dishes in Moroccan style and other western dishes. Mr.Shah hesitates to eat the food as he expected some Gujarati dish. Sejal makes an entry with Samosas, Kachoris, and Gulab Jamun cooked in pure ghee. Meanwhile, Saras gets hit by a truck. She tells that we light a lamp of pure ghee for the God and thus, she prepared food in pure ghee as guests are their God.

The guests get impressed by Sejal and her hospitality. Alisha gifts the guests showpieces made up or rare jewels but Sejal lets everyone know that they are made in China. Sejal gifts all the guests pure ghee, pickles, and honey – something that cannot be found in any market. Everyone gets impressed and Mr.Shah signs the deal being swooned by Sejal. Veera thanks Sejal for getting them the deal. Veera makes Shalini learn that they need to accept Sejal. Sejal tells SK sir that she successfully fitted tracking devices in those gifts. Sejal gets a call from hospital that Saras has suffered an accident.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

