Spy Bahu, 31st March 2022, Written Update: Yohan prepares for Aarti’s death anniversary

Today’s episode begins with Shalini affirming something is mixed in the food. Arun asks who cooked the dinner. Sejal tells she prepared the dinner pouring her heart. Arun asks Veera to find a new house manager. Sejal tells Arun that Yohan mixed something in the food while he was in the kitchen. She adds that Yohan wanted to ruin the meeting and thus, he did this. Yohan asks Arun if he trusts an outsider more than his kid. Arun lashes at Veera for offering him money. He tells Yohan he is glad his mother isn’t here to witness him stoop so low. Yohan is taken aback.

Koyal tells Shalini that she worked according to her instructions. Shalini gets elated about all the mishaps. Sejal tells Yohan to respect his parents and the money Veera offered. Yohan asks her what she even knows of his parents and Nanda house. He tells her that he first saw jail because of her and now false accusations. Yohan shoves her to the wall and practices darts. He asks her if she is scared. Yohan tells her that he feels the same in front of Arun Nanda. Sejal apologizes. A dart penetrates Sejal’s sleeves and Yohan removes it saying that the next time he won’t miss his target.

Bamba calls Sejal and expresses that Sejal doesn’t miss her. Sejal wishes to go home. There she learns that Sohail is in the streets. Sejal thinks of catching Yohan and Sohail red-handed. Minal calls Sejal to ask if she will fast for Jatin. Sejal tells her she wishes to be back home as Bamba didn’t sound fine. Minal asks her to chase her dreams and not worry about family. Sejal follows Yohan. Yohan catches her and asks if she wishes to buy boxers. Sejal learns he was in the market to buy essentials for his mother’s death anniversary. As Veera is about to start the aarti, Yohan crushes the garland.

