Spy Bahu, 31st May 2022, Written Update: Yohan saves Sejal from Vyom

Today’s episode begins with Sejal getting the call from the hospital. The nurse informs her that Saras has suffered an accident. Sejal gets paranoid and reaches the hospital. There, she sees Bamba, Minal, and Baa. She gets an illusion as if she is sitting beside Saras, taking care of him, and hugging Minal. She gets out of the illusion and Saras reaches out to Sejal. Sejal tells she came leaving all her work for these easily curable bruises. Minal drags her out of the room and asks her to leave as Saras’s condition would rather deter after seeing her. Sejal cries feeling helpless.

Bamba comes to her and assures her that everything shall be fine. Sejal hugs her and asks about his health. He tells he is absolutely fine. Sejal asks him to forgive her for not taking his note and being busy with all errands. Bamba pacifies her and tells he talks with Yohan daily and keeps checking on Sejal. Bamba assures her that soon Minal will accept Yohan. Sejal fits the device on Bamba’s bag to hear the voice of her parents.

Abhishek asks his interns to get ready for the mission. One of the interns expresses that he fears being a part of it. Abhishek gets raged and fires a bullet at him. He becomes adamant about taking revenge on the land that separated him from his family. Sejal reaches home with a headache. She learns no one is at home as everyone went for dinner at Alisha’s. Vyom comes and tries to force himself on Sejal. He tortures Sejal with a chili spray and she is not able to see anything. Sejal hides in the cupboard. Yohan rescues Sejal. He beats Vyom and lets everyone know that he tried to force himself on Sejal.

Also Read: Spy Bahu, 30th May 2022, Written Update: Sejal impresses the investors