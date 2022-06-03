Spy Bahu, 3rd June 2022, Written Update: Abhishek gets ready for the mission

Today's episode begins with Alisha asking the receptionist who booked as Mrs.Nanda. Yohan sees Mr. and Mrs. Shah from a distance and goes to greet them. The receptionist also points at Mr. and Mrs. Shah. Mrs. Shah greets Yohan and tells him that have a surprise for him. Sejal flips her hair and turns around. Alisha fumes witnessing Sejal there. Yohan is stunned spotting Sejal and behaves nicely with her. Mr.Shah tells Yohan that he hates people who lie, who are greedy, and who drink. Yohan pulls Sejal's leg and tells her she always lies.

Sejal covers Yohan's words and asks him to behave nicely or else the deal shall get canceled. Mr. and Mrs. Shah plan a surprise for the newly wedded couple. Mrs. Shah escorts Yohan and Sejal to the honeymoon suite. She leaves and asks them to enjoy themselves. Alisha intoxicates the welcome drinks. Yohan teases Sejal. Sejal tries to save herself and gets a glass pierced in her foot. Yohan makes her sit on the chaise and brings aid for her. He applies the medicine and asks her to rest. As Yohan leaves, Alisha tries to stop him. Mrs. Shah stops her and asks her to leave Yohan and Sejal alone for a while.

Alisha gets irritated but doesn't utter anything because of the deal. Mrs.Shah gives money to the waitress and provokes her against Alisha. Abhishek thinks the police will be investigating the Gateway of India. He thinks they have successfully spread the fake news of the bomb blast there. Drishti hugs Abhishek and gets emotional. She thanks her for giving her all the happiness in the world. Abhishek feels sorry for her. Sejal gets a call from SK sir to stay alert regarding the blast. Sejal gets adamant about not letting the blast happen.

