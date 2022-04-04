Spy Bahu, 4th April 2022, Written Update: Yohan locks Sejal in shackles

Today’s episode begins with Yohan asking who committed such a filthy crime of adding chicken piece to rice. Yohan tells Sejal that she should keep an eye on if she is the house manager. Yohan asks the staff to stand in a queue. Yohan tells that chicken was dipped in turmeric and thus, whosoever’s plan it was must have their hands all yellow. Yohan comes to Koyal and as she is about to reveal her yellow palm, Yohan notices Sejal’s hand is already yellow. Yohan assumes it is Sejal. Sejal tells him that she applied turmeric as she cut her finger while chopping nuts.

Yohan drags Sejal out of the house. Sejal tells that she would never hurt the sentiments of a mother even if her son is a terror… Sejal stops as she is about to call Yohan a terrorist. Yohan gets raged and locks Sejal in shackles. Yohan apologises to Aarti for ruining her Barsi Pooja. Sejal talks to Aarti that she intended to make everyone happy but all goes haywire. However, she promises Aarti that she will make the family dine together on her Barsi. As the guard comes to offer water to Sejal, she refuses and requests him to untie her shackles as she needs to go to the washroom. Later, Yohan, Drishti, Sher, and Arun receive letters from Aarti.

The letter reads childhood memories of the siblings and she requests the children to sit together for the dinner. Sejal goes into flashback wondering she put her mission at stake by writing those letters. At the dinner table, everyone sits together but Yohan gets furious as everyone keeps on boasting about their selfish motives. Yohan asks Veera if this was her motive behind sending letters. Veera tells she didn’t write any letters. She tells Sejal was the one who helped in prepping the dinner and knew all the details. Yohan wonders how can she write if she is in shackles. Sejal shivers in thunder.

