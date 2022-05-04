Spy Bahu, 4th May 2022, Written Update: Sejal ruins Yohan’s Mehendi ceremony

Today’s episode begins with Alisha pulling Sejal to the side and warning her to leave Yohan. She insults Sejal’s parents. Sejal stops her and asks her to utter no word. She lashes out at Alisha and tells her she has no interest in Yohan. While leaving, Minal spots Yohan and Sejal makes haste before Minal asks anything to her. Alisha reaches the Nanda mansion all angry. Krish receives her and asks her to calm down. Krish escorts her to his room and brings her a patisserie. Alisha gets intoxicated after eating that. Krish expresses how he can only think about her all the time. Veera knocks on Krish’s door and Alisha hides.

The next day, Jatin and Sejal visit the market to have some food. Sejal demands of eating momos so she could have a word with Tanhaji. Tanhaji asks Sejal how can be so sure that she saw Farheed at the mosque. Sejal replies he shall never understand what it feels like losing someone from your family. Suryakant tells Sejal that she might not meet Farheed ever but a terrorist. Thus, Sejal needs to save Farheed from the mission by confronting Yohan. Sejal reaches the Nanda mansion and hands Yohan his outfit for Mehendi.

Sejal slams the button knitted to his outfit intentionally so she can get time to fit the camera. While picking up the button, Sejal fits the camera in a vase. Sejal knits Yohan’s button and they get close. Yohan reminisces about Maya. Sejal pokes Yohan’s chest with a needle and leaves apologizing to him. The Nanda family celebrates the Mehendi function. Alisha takes Yohan away from Sejal. Shalini asks Sejal to bring Alisha’s Mehendi placed in the kitchen. Sejal finds the Mehendi already dropped on the floor. Veera and Shalini think Sejal must have done this. Shalini asks Sejal not to leave until she prepares Alisha’s Mehendi.

