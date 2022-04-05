Spy Bahu, 5th April 2022, Written Update: Sejal finds Sohail

Today’s episode begins with Yohan realizing Sejal is out in thunder. He immediately runs and unlocks her. Sejal has fainted given the atmospheric condition but she curls in Yohan’s arms as he lifts her. Yohan makes her sleep and leaves the lights on as she is afraid of the dark. In Jamnagar, Minal drops the glass tray. She tells Saras that something is wrong with Sejal. Saras pacifies her and tells her she is just overthinking. Yohan makes her sleep and remembers every moment spent with Sejal. Yohan places wet wipes on her forehead as she catches fever. He leaves the lights on as she is afraid of the dark.

The next day, Sejal wakes up and founds herself dizzy. She finds Yohan and Veera stops her. She asks Sejal to accompany her to Aarti’s Night School – a dream project of Aarti. Everyone leaves for school. At school, teenagers dance in memory of Aarti. Sejal thinks this is the right time for her to focus on mission. Yohan leaves the performance in middle. Sejal follows her. Sejal finds Sohail’s cap and coat in a room. Later, she eavesdrops on Yohan’s and Sohail’s conversation. Sohail seeks help from Yohan to save him.

Sejal informs Tanhaji that Sohail is here at the school. Tanhaji signals the police to catch him. Yohan comes downstairs and Sejal thinks he might help Sohail evade anytime soon. As Yohan is about to give an ending speech, Sejal tells everyone that Yohan is here to perform a dance for everyone. Yohan includes Sejal in his dance. Meanwhile, Sher goes outside. Some men in black gunpoint him. Shalini learns Sher has borrowed 20 crores. The police reach the school. They show the warrant to Arun.

