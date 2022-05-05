Spy Bahu, 5th May 2022, Written Update: Sejal gets Yohan’s name in her Mehendi

Today’s episode begins with Sejal bringing the Mehendi for Alisha. She is about to fall and Yohan saves her. Alisha asks Sejal to serve her the Mehendi at once. Alisha insults Sejal by telling her she keeps ruining others’ functions as she is not getting anyone to get married with. Sejal stops Alisha and tells her that even though she has her Mehendi today but she kept her duty first. Krish inscribes Alisha’s name on his chest and shows it to Alisha. Alisha tells him that no one should see this tattoo. Sejal tries hard to wash her hands stained with Mehendi.

Sejal utters Yohan’s name in her Mehendi ceremony and the Henna artist designs a ‘Y’ in her pattern. Minal observes this and lashes out at Sejal for this. She asks if the driver (Yohan) who comes to drop her off has his name starting with ‘Y’. Sejal refuses and Jatin hears the conversation. Jatin tells it doesn’t matter as long as Sejal is his. Sejal checks Yohan’s actions through the camera she fitted. Yohan talks to his mother and gets emotional telling her he doesn’t love Alisha. Sejal learns the reasons behind Yohan agreeing to the marriage. She also learns Yohan is in love with someone.

The next day, Vyom, Alisha’s brother comes as the dance teacher. Shalini is in awe of his persona and accepts she hurried in marrying Shera. Alisha asks Sejal to join for her Sangeet’s rehearsal. Vyom tries to flirt with Sejal. Vyom pulls Sejal and forces her to dance with him. Alisha tells Vyom that she is the decent one in this modern house and thus, she won’t dance. Alisha takes Sejal’s hand and tries to dance with her. While twirling her, she observes the ‘Y’ in her Mehendi.

