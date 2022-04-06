Spy Bahu, 6th April 2022, Written Update: Sejal’s family reaches Delhi

In today's episode, the police reach the school. Yohan lashes at them but Arun stops him. The police start investigating. Arun tells the visitors that there must be some confusion. The officers go upstairs. Yohan and Sejal follows them. They unlock the door where Sohail is hiding. The officers apologize to Arun. Arun pours his angst on him as they came with false information. Yohan wonders where Sohail is. Sejal strikes with Yohan while he was talking to someone about Sohail. Drishti and Yohan leave the school. Sejal finds Sohail trapped in a drum. Sohail struggles to escape.

Sejal informs Tanhaji that she has caught Sohail. Suryakant applauds her for catching a bomber. Sejal gets emotional about Farheen and tells her sir that is everything is for her family and brother. The officers catch Sohail. Sejal misses Jamnagar and her family. At the same time, her family reaches the school. Sejal is shocked. Minal asks Sejal if she is hiding anything. Arun is stressed about his image as the news goes viral. Sejal tells her family that she left the hostel. Shalini suggests Arun arrange Drishti’s marriage along with the other 50 girls. Arun is convinced by her idea.

Sejal informs Tanhaji that her family is here in Delhi. Sejal demands a house so that she can hide her mission. Yohan reaches school to find Sohail. He informs someone on call that Sohail is very important to find as he knows many secrets and the Kashmir mission is incomplete without him. Tanhaji asks Sejal to wait and he shall arrange a house. As Yohan is about to leave, Minal and Saras take him as the driver. Yohan looks at Sejal with fiery eyes. Yohan asks Sejal to inform them who he is.

