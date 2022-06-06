Spy Bahu, 6th June 2022, Written Update: Abhishek and his team enter the hotel

Today's episode begins with Sejal trying to tie the knot of her blouse. She struggles and Yohan asks her to hurry. Yohan pulls her out of the washroom and proceeds to tie the knot. He closes his eyes and ties the knot. Yohan escorts Sejal for the party. Mr.Shah introduces Yohan and Sejal to a couple who completed 50 years of their marriage. They cut the cake and go for lunch. Ms.Shah asks Yohan and Sejal to tell how they met. Sejal and Yohan go numb. Sejal tells Ms.Shah that they met in a cafe. Ms.Shah asks if it was Yohan's first love.

Yohan reminisces the time he spent with Mahira in Kashmir. Yohan tells everyone that his first love is breezy winds. Sejal covers up by telling his first love in Kashmir. The couple announces a game. The ones who win the game shall receive a love ring from their side. Yohan and Sejal get ready to be blindfolded and dance. While they dance, Abhishek's men enter the hotel with weapons. They kill everyone who come in their way. Yohan and Sejal dance. SK sir gets worried as he doesn't know where the blast is going to happen.

Abhishek and his men enter the CCTV room. They tie the concerned person and turn off the screens of the hotel. One of the team members calls Abhishek as Farheed. Farheed points a gun at him and asks him to not take anyone's real name. He asks the man to make sure the news of this attack reaches international quarters. Yohan and Sejal win the game. Yohan leaves in a hurry. The lady hands Sejal the ring. Sejal follows Yohan. Yohan gets distracted thinking about Sejal. Sejal spots a man walking by asking him if he saw Yohan. The man refuses and leaves. Sejal realizes he wasn't wearing the badge and understands something is fishy.

