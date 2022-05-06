Spy Bahu, 6th May 2022, Written Update: Minal curses Nandas for disrespecting Sejal

Today's episode begins with Vyom forcing Sejal to dance with him. Sejal tries to stop him but he insists on her. Alisha dances with Yohan. Minal calls Sejal but Vyom throws her phone away. Vyom tries to touch her and Sejal slaps him. Shalini smirks telling now servants will slap their bosses. Minal hears everything on call and learns Sejal is in Nanda mansion. Alisha cannot stand this and asks Sejal to apologize to her.

Yohan also slaps Vyom and goes on his knees for Sejal to pick her phone up. Yohan apologizes to her. Arun comes asking what is happening and Alisha rants about Yohan. Alisha humiliates Sejal and Yohan asks her to stop. Minal reaches the Nanda mansion and Sejal is shell shocked seeing her. Sejal tries to make her understand things and Alisha calls her cheap who craves touch from the rich people. Yohan stops her and backs Sejal. Alisha insults Minal and Sejal lashes out at her and warns her to utter one word and she will see her worst nightmare.

Arun tells what is so big deal in someone touching a servant. Minal reminds him that a daughter is a goddess. Arun tells Sejal is doing it all for money. Minal gets furious and slams Arun with her silver bangles and asks him to keep his money. She curses Arun and tells him his children will cry for respect one day. Yohan gets infuriated and asks Arun to stop disrespecting mothers and fear God. Minal drags Sejal out of the Nanda mansion. Sejal's gold bangle slips from her wrist and Yohan picks it up. Before he could hand her the bangle, Sejal leaves.

