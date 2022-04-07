Spy Bahu, 7th April 2022, Written Update: Tanhaji saves Sejal’s mission

Today’s episode begins with Sejal’s family considering Yohan as their driver. Yohan asks Sejal to sit in front. Sejal and Yohan get close as she is unable to wear the seat belt. Sejal requested Yohan to drive slowly. Veera tells Drishti about the marriage. Drishti rebels and tells her she does not want to marry. Arun pacifies Drishti and tells her she reflects Aarti’s soul. He tells how it was Aarti’s and his dream to arrange a grand wedding for her. Shalini makes Sher learn that the man’s family will give them 20 crores if Drishti agrees to marry. Arun smirks for fooling Drishti. Drishti calls someone anonymous and asks him to come clean about his love for her.

Yohan makes Sejal’s family visit lanes of Delhi. Minal offers thepla to Sejal. Yohan stops the car and leaves. Sejal apologizes to him for the ruckus. Saras asks her what is wrong. Sejal tells that the driver wishes to have all the theplas and thus he stopped the car. Yohan takes the tiffin and thanks Sejal’s family. In return, Yohan reveals Sejal’s truth to her family. He tells that Sejal does not work at any West Park hotel but at Nanda's mansion where she is just one housekeeper. Minal gets disappointed and asks Sejal if this is true. Sejal denies. They reach the PG Sejal was talking about.

There, Tanhaji comes to rescue Sejal. He informs Sejal’s family that he is the manager of Hotel West Park. Tanhaji handles the situation and Sejal thanks him. Sejal reaches the Nanda mansion and Yohan aims the water pipe at Sejal. She gets drenched. Sejal calls Yohan a bitter guard. Yohan asks if Sejal is hiding something from him. As Yohan enters the hall, he learns about Drishti’s marriage. Yohan and Shalini argue. Yohan tells them that they do not have any right to take any decision on behalf of Drishti.

