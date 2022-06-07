Spy Bahu, 7th June 2022, Written Update: The gruesome attack at Chapel Hotel

Today's episode begins with Sejal looking out for Yohan. Yohan finds a little girl named Mahira in the hotel. She expresses that she is not talking to her mother as she is bringing a baby into the world. Yohan laughs and tells her about Drishti. He tells that even though he didn't like the idea of having a sibling but when she entered his life, she became the most important. The girl gets happy hearing this. Sejal bumps into Mahira's mother and asks her if she has seen Mahira. She also sounds concerned as to how the hotel staff is behaving. Sejal connects the dots and feels something is fishy.

Abhishek and his team kill everyone who comes in their way. Hotel Chapel faces massive firing and threats from the terrorists. Mahira's mother finds her daughter. They insist Sejal slide the ring into Yohan's hand. Sejal fulfills the little girl's wish. They separate their ways as they receive a call. Sejal learns from the visitors that the hotel staff is behaving strangely. Sejal tries to find evidence about the attack in Yohan's bag. Suddenly, she hears the firing of bullets. She notices a body in the hotel. A large group of people come out of their rooms and try to leave. Sejal asks them to hide.

Yohan tries to save a little boy by pumping his body. Sejal notices him and lands in turmoil. The fumes spread and Yohan gets out of her sight. Yohan saves the child and gets worried about Drishti. Abhishek asks his team members to not spare anyone who comes in their way. Sejal calls SK sir and lets him know that attack is happening at Chapel Hotel. SK sir asks Sejal to hide. He arranges a police force at the hotel. The terrorists keep killing people and firing on everyone, and there is bloodshed everywhere. Sejal hides in a room and remembers her parents. Abhishek enters the room and Sejal sits all frightened.

