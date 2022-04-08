Spy Bahu, 8th April 2022, Written Update: Sejal’s family reaches Nanda mansion

Today’s episode begins with the Nandas that they have no right in speaking for Drishti. Shalini asks Yohan to agree on something. At the same time, Drishti meets someone and asks him to vouch for her. The man asks her to accept the marriage proposal as of now. Drishti returns home crying. Sejal asks her if anything is wrong but Drishti asks her to mind her business. Drishti tells Yohan that she has agreed willingly and nobody has forced her. Yohan hugs her crying and tells her that if she really wishes to marry, her brother will fulfill every wish.

Sejal reaches her PG and finds it all decked up and neat. She gets emotional as Minal keeps food ready for her. The Kotadiya family hugs each other. At night, Minal senses something is wrong. The next day, as Sejal is about to leave, Saras demands eating Kaake-de-parathe. Sejal almost utters is beside where she works- Nan.. she stops. Minal finds a cigarette bud and informs Saras about it. She tells him how Sejal does not know about anything in this house and it just feels weird. Duty personnel tells them that Kaake De Parathe is very near to Nanda’s mansion.

Minal and Saras reach the Nanda mansion. Sejal is busy instructing the staff for Drishti’s big day. Minal hears Sejal’s voice but she finds her nowhere. Minal and Saras enter the mansion as cooks. Sejal spots them and gets paranoid. She thinks they need to go from here before Yohan sees them. Sejal prays that Minal and Saras don’t notice her. Bamba and Daadi wait outside the mansion. Shalini receives the guest. She notices Daadi and Bamba and thinks they are with the family. Sejal spots Bamba and Daadi. Sejal frets.

Also Read: Spy Bahu, 7th April 2022, Written Update: Tanhaji saves Sejal’s mission