Spy Bahu, 8th June 2022, Written Update: Terrorists hold Nanda family at gunpoint

In the previous episode, the gruesome attack at Chapel Hotel begun

Today's episode begins with Sejal getting adamant about saving the lives of hostages. She chants the shlokas and gets out of the room. Sejal notices that the terrorists are going to enter Drishti's room. Drishti gets paranoid as the terrorists knock on her door. She tries to call Yohan but slips and gets hurt on the forehead. Sejal kicks the flower vase to distract the terrorist. She enters Drishti's room and wakes her up. Yohan saves the pregnant lady and makes her sit in a corner. The terrorist enters and they surrender.

Sejal sprays all over the face of the terrorist. They hide in the washroom. The terrorists entered the washroom. Yohan hurts him from behind and saves them. SK sir watches the video of Abhishek making demands to stop the attack. SK sir tells it is impossible to release Ahmed Ansari. Yohan and Sejal reach the room where CCTV in-charge person is hiding. He lets Sejal and Yohan know that there is a secret door from where hostages can be taken out. The terrorist holds Alisha at gunpoint and makes a video. The worker of Kamal Kapoor asks SK to fulfill the demands of the terrorists to save Alisha.

They leave to find the door. While they proceed towards the door, Drishti wails to Yohan. The terrorists hold everyone at gunpoint. Tanhaji tells SK that they do not have enough time. Drishti consoles everyone and tells his husband is in the police and that he shall save everyone. Abhishek walks away from there after hearing this. The old couple expresses their love to each other. The lady tells that it is better to die together than live alone. Sejal tries hard to reach SK sir. Sejal finds a chance to operate her phone. The terrorist catches her and they ells she won't be spared now.

