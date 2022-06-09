Spy Bahu, 9th June 2022, Written Update: Farheed fires a bullet at Yohan

Today's episode begins with the terrorists holding everyone captive. The old man starts having heart issues as he hadn't taken his medicines. Sejal asks the terrorists for water but they refuse. The terrorists get busy watching the video on their phone. Sejal makes haste and takes the water bottle from the table. Yohan asks her true identity as she behaves so brave one time and the other time she deceives people. Drishti defends Sejal and tells Yohan that she isn't a cruel person. Drishti thanks Sejal for saving her life. Sejal is about to ask Yohan if he is the mastermind of the blast.

Sejal couldn't complete her sentence and Mahira's mother started screaming of labor pain. Sejal tells the terrorists that they need a doctor. A hostage tells them she is a nurse. Mahira pleads with Farheed to allow for the delivery. Farheed agrees and the ladies perform the delivery. Sejal gets network while performing the delivery. She signals SK sir that the hostages are in the lobby. Sejal also informs them about the secret door. Mahira's mother delivers a baby boy. SK's team enters the hotel and they start killing the terrorists one by one.

Sejal asks him to arrange an ambulance first for Mahira's mother. Sejal notices Yohan is missing. Yohan runs behind Farheed. A terrorist is behind Yohan. Sejal hits him before he shoots Yohan. Meanwhile, Farheed runs. Sejal and Yohan enter a room. Sejal confronts him that why he didn't shoot the main man. At the same time, a terrorist enters the room. Yohan makes him understand that he won't go to heaven by killing such innocent people. The terrorists get convinced listening to Yohan's wise words. Farheed enters and kills the terrorist. Sejal notices a birthmark on his hand. She understands he is Farheed Bhai. Farheed shoots at her but Yohan comes in between and endures the bullets.

Also Read: Spy Bahu, 8th June 2022, Written Update: Terrorists hold Nanda family at gunpoint