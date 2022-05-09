Spy Bahu, 9th May 2022, Written Update: Sejal escapes from her Sangeet ceremony

Today’s episode begins with Saras lashing out at Sejal for breaking his trust. Minal tells Saras that she needs to have a word with Sejal. Minal shames Sejal for choosing Yohan as he is rich. Sejal swears on God and tells she hates Yohan. Minal heats the pincers and tries to burn the ‘Y’ imprinted on Sejal’shand but stops. Sejal hugs Minal crying and tells her she shall never break their trust if she wasn’t bound by certain circumstances. At Nanda house, Yohan thinks of every time Sejal reminded him of Mahira. Drishti comes and expresses her guilt for not being able to apologize to Sejal.

Yohan visits Sejal’s family the next day and apologizes to Minal. He also apologizes to Sejal and requests her to be his friend. He returns her bangle and tells someone on call to collect money from his house. A man heads towards the Nanda house with a bomb in his bag. Farheed meets Yohan. Sejal’s Sangeet ceremony begins and suddenly her phone beeps. She watches the recording as shot by the camera and notices Farheed collecting money from Yohan. Sejal informs this to Tanhaji and he fits a tracker on Farheed’s bike.

Sejal escapes her Sangeet and Minal gets shocked noticing Sejal is not at home. Sejal dresses up in Burkha and follows Farheed. Farheed stops at the signal and Sejal turns off the tracker because her phone’s battery was about to die. A balloon man comes and Sejal gets distracted. Farheed escapes and someone who is dressed the same as Farheed stands next to Sejal. Sejal takes him as Farheed and follows him. She follows that man in the city and gives every minute detail of his whereabouts to Tanhaji and Suryakant. The man catches a public bus and Sejal runs to get on the bus.

Also Read: Spy Bahu, 6th May 2022, Written Update: Minal curses Nandas for disrespecting Sejal