Super Dancer Chapter 4, 25 July, 2021, Written Update: Eliminations this week?

In today's episode, we saw the ravishing Karishma Kapoor arriving on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 to be a part of the night filled with amazing and delightful performances, which the contenstants dedicated to her Bollywood carrer. The reality show is in its last week while the first elimination of Super Dancer Chapter 4 is likely to take place this weekend.

So far, we haven't seen any elimination in the show as everything seems to be very entertaining. However, there are possibilities of the first elimination taking place this week. The judges Geeta Kapoor, , and Arindam Bose will have a tough task to eliminate some talented dancers from the show. However, our audience is curious to find out the special performances for this week.

Among all the performances, the most celebrated act of this week remains is Super Dancer Amit's performance on the song ‘Bholi Si Soorat’ which had Karishma highly impressed. Amardeep seems to be a tough contender to take Amit to greater heights. The act involved some robotic moves and some techno touch which made it more lively. Their performance was exceptional and judges loved it.

However, the consistency of the trending contestants Neerja and Bhawna have made them the toughest contenders for the title. Their stand out performance this week has made an impact on others. Neerja and her Super Guru Bhawna amazed the audience with a heart-warming performance on the song ‘Pardesi Pardesi’. This is considered as one of the best songs from Karishma's carrer.

The elimination process is yet to take place in Super Dancer Chapter 4. However, the competition is very high in the show. Hence, viewers are looking forward to the first elimination. The team has already selected one contestant and hence, eliminations are yet to start in the reality show.

Let's wait to watch who gets evicted from the show?

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

