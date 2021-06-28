Super Dancer Chapter 4: Annu Kapoor celebrates magic of black & white era of cinema; Judges dance on old songs

The reality show will be welcoming Annu Kapoor who will also share some old memories of the Indian cinema. Contestants will perform on old songs.

Reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 is entertaining the audience to the fullest. The contestants’ stellar dance performances are keeping them hooked to the television screen. Every weekend the makers invite celebrities as guests to encourage the small children. This weekend Annu Kapoor will be gracing the show. He will be celebrating the black & white era of Indian cinema which is popularly known as the golden era. Right from contestants to judges everyone will be seen performing on the old songs.

Taking the theme a few notches higher, judges will be seen in polka dots outfits. Geeta Kapoor expressed her feelings and said, “I just feel so amazed to see the contestants and choreographers put up such beautiful performances week on week. This week we will be celebrating the golden era of Bollywood – which was black and white as we know it but filled the lives of people with a lot of magical colours! That era definitely saw an evolution in dancing styles and choreography.”

She further said, “With Annu Kapoor there was no dearth of trivia and fascinating stories from our Indian cinema.” The pictures of the judges performing on old songs have also gone viral. We also got a hand on some of the pictures. looked beautiful in a polka dot saree.

Take a look at the pictures here:

From the contestants' incredible performances on some of the chartbuster songs to the judges and Annu Kapoor taking to the stage and some beautiful anecdotes, Super Dancer – Chapter 4 can’t be missed this weekend.

Also Read: Super Dancer Chapter 4: Neetu Kapoor enjoys the kids' performances & engages in fun activities

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×