Super Dancer Chapter 4, August 1, 2021, Written Update: Riteish and Genelia enjoy 'Shadi Special' episode

Going by the theme, the first act was performed by Super dancer Anish with his guru Aaksh on the song ‘Mahi way’. After the act was over, Anish was praised by all the judges as he balanced his emotions yet delivered a good act. The next act was performed by Super dancer Pratima who was accompanied by her guru Pankaj. They performed on the track ‘Mere Sohneya’. After the act, Genelia praised Pratima for making such a difficult act look so easy, also complimenting Pankaj for his choreography.

Later in the show, judge Geeta requests today’s guests to perform on the song ‘Piya O Re Piya’, which is Riteish and Genelia's romantic number from the movie Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. While dancing, they looked completely flawless on the song. Everyone was left awestruck looking at the chemistry which Riteish and Genelia share. After their performance came Super dancer Neerja and her guru Bhawna, who performed on the song ‘Dilbaro’. We saw everyone getting emotional after the act and they received a standing ovation. This act remains the highlight of the week.

The next act was performed by Amit who was guided by his guru Amardeep on the song ‘Tenu Leke’. After the act, Amit received an abundance of compliments for his execution. The next performance was by Super dancer Arshiya with her guru Anuradha, where they perform on the song Salam-e-Ishq’, this act was loved by Geeta for its perfection. The last act was by Anshika and her guru where they perform on the song ‘Dulhe ka Sehra'. After the act, Geeta complimented Anshika for being consistent throughout the season.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

