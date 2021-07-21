Super Dancer Chapter 4: Contestants to pay tribute to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor as she graces the show

The dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 is keeping the audience hooked to the television screen. The contestants' stellar dance performances are making the show very popular. It has also managed to grab the third position in the TRP charts. The show every week invites actors to encourage the contestants. They also entertain the viewers by sharing their experiences. The last time rapper Badshah was seen in the show and he was in shock seeing the performances. He also praised them and said this show has the best talents.

Keeping up with the trend, this weekend actress Karisma Kapoor will be seen as the guest judge. The contestants along with their super gurus will be seen paying a tribute to the actress. Karisma will also be seen enjoying it. She will also groove with the kids on her songs. Apart from this, the actress will be sharing her personal anecdotes to explaining the family tree of Kapoor Khandaan. To note, the actress will be left awestruck after watching the performances. She will also be seen appreciating them.

The show is judged by director Anurag Basu, choreographer Geeta Kapur, and actress Kundra. But she did not appear for the shoot.

Karisma is one of the most popular actresses. She has won several accolades including a National Film Award and four Filmfare Awards. She made her acting debut with the film Prem Qaidi which was released in 1991. She took a sabbatical from acting in 2004 and returned to acting from the film Dangerous Ishqq. She was also featured in the web series Mentalhood.

