Super Dancer Chapter 4: Neetu Kapoor becomes nostalgic after Saumit, Vaibhav’s performance on the song Yaarana

Neetu Kapoor will be gracing the show this weekend. Contestants will be performing on the songs from her films.

The reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 has been entertaining the audience a lot. The contestants are giving a stellar performance and winning a lot of appreciation from the celebrity guests who are gracing the show. This weekend veteran actress will be appearing. All the contestants will be putting up phenomenal acts and try to impress the judges. Contestant Saumit Barman will surprise everyone with his dance moves. He will be performing with his super guru Vaibhav.

Both will present an energetic dance performance on a song from one of the actress’s all-time popular movies - Yaarana. The performance included many memorable moments. Seeing the performance, the actress was quite speechless and couldn’t believe the way Saumit performed those amazing moves at such a young age. She also recounted anecdotes about and their friendship with R.D Burman. She said “We would go to Burmanji's house, there would be a new tune which he would compose for Rishiji to listen to, only for him to reject it,” she reflected. “He would later come to regret it when the song became a hit.”

Kundra also appreciated Vaibhav for his superb choreography and said, “You have an eye for detailing, and you have used the stage very well. It was no less than a Broadway musical,” she said.

The veteran actress also asked Saumit to teach her his signature. Everyone was taken aback by her enthusiasm while dancing to the song. Watch Super Dancer - Chapter 4, Saturday & Sunday at 8.00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

