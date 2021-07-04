  1. Home
Super Dancer Chapter 4 PROMO: Amit & Amardeep’s dance on ‘Mera Joota Hai’ leaves Annu Kapoor awestruck

The dance show will be themed on the Black and White era of Bollywood. Contestants will be performing on old songs of the veteran actors.
17234 reads Mumbai Updated: July 5, 2021 10:11 am
Annu Kapoor,Super Dancer Chapter 4
The dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 has been entertaining the audience a lot these days. Contestants and their stellar performances are winning praises from the audience and also from the guest celebrities coming on the show. Every weekend, the makers invite a celebrity to encourage the contestants. And this week, actor Annu Kapoor will be seen on the show.

Contestants will be performing on the songs of the black and white era. The makers have dropped the promo of the show and Amit and his super guru Amardeep has won the hearts of the judges.

The promo opens with both performing on the song ‘Mera Joota Hai Japani’ but with a twist. They dance flawlessly and leave judges in surprise. Geeta Kapur called the performance fabulous while Anurag Basu praised them saying ‘outstanding’. Annu Kapoor was also stunned to see their dance and said, ‘I am overwhelmed’. The video is captioned as "#SuperAmit and #SuperGuruAmardeep ki iss performance ko dekhkar aap bhi kahenge 'fabulous'. Dekhiye #AmiDeep ki performance on #BlackAndWhite theme special episode in #SuperDancerChapter4, aaj raat 8 baje, Sony par.”

It is worth mentioning here that the theme for the week is the Black and White Era of Indian cinema. Shilpa Shetty donned a polka dot saree and headband. Her entire look was inspired by vintage fashion. In the episode, the viewers will be entertained by dance forms ranging from traditional, Bollywood, hip hop, and others. 

Click here to see the promo: 

Geeta Kapur, Anurag Basu, and Shilpa Shetty are seen as the judges of the show. It is hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi.

Also Read: 

Credits :SONY TV Instagram

