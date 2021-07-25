Super Dancer Chapter 4 PROMO: Karisma Kapoor gets emotional watching Pari & Pankaj’s dance on ‘Aaye ho'

The Super Dancer Chapter 4, a dance reality show, has managed to keep the audience hooked from the stellar performances of the contestants. The little children perform with their gurus on the show and leave the celebrities in shock. However, this week viewers will see Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor as a guest judge. She will be seen in place of Kundra for the week. The Zubeidaa actress will be seen grooving with the contestants and having a gala time at the show.

The makers have dropped a promo video on Instagram. In the video, contestant Pari and her super guru Pankaj are seen dancing on the song ‘Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein’. They presented an act showing a father and daughter relationship. It made the actress emotional and she praised them a lot. The judges also gave them a standing ovation. The song is from the film Raja Hindustani. and Karisma Kapoor were seen in the lead role, The romantic drama was super hit at the box office.

The video caption reads, “SuperDancer Pari aur #SuperGuruPankaj ke touching Bollywood performance ne jeeta sabke dil. Dekhiye #ParKaj ki amazing performance in #KarismaKapoorSpecial on #SuperDancerChapter4, aaj raat 8 baje, Sony par.”

Click here to view the video:

In another video, the actress is also seen grooving on the song ‘Chak Dhoom Dhoom’ along with the contestants. Last week, rapper Badshah was seen at the show and he was amazed by the performances. The show is judged by Geeta Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Anurag Basu.

