Super Dancer Chapter 4 PROMO: Rupsa, Esha & Sonali steal show with their performance on ‘Jab Pyar Kiya Toh'

A new promo video of Super Dancer Chapter 4 has been dropped in. Contestants Rupsa, Esha & Sonali try to give a twist to the iconic song from the film Mughal-e-Azam.

The Super Dancer Chapter 4 makers have dropped a promo of the upcoming episode. The show has been winning audiences' hearts right from Day 1. They are even leaving the judges in shock when they perform on popular songs but with a twist.

This week, popular rapper Badshah will be seen at the show and it surely is unmissable. He will also be seen having fun with the children. But the one performance will leave him spellbound.

This week, the show will be celebrating Teen Ka Tadka. And in this, the third contestant will be from the last season. The video opens with contestants Rupsa and Esha along with Super Guru Sonali performing on the song ‘Jab Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’. All dressed in green colour traditional attire, try to give a twist to this iconic song in qawali form.

Their performance leaves Badshah in shock and he just cannot stop praising them. Even judges were also taken aback by their dance. The original song was featured on late actors Dilip Kumar and Madhubala.

The song is from the film Mughal-e-Azam. The video caption reads, “SuperEsha, #SuperGuruSonali and @rupsa_04 aa rahe hain dikhane iss iconic qawwali par apna classical andaaz. Dekhiye #TeenKaTadka special episode on #SuperDancerChapter4, aaj raat 8 baje, Sony par.”

Judge will also be seen performing on Genda Phool. The song is rapped by Badshah and was released last year in lockdown. The music video is very popular among the masses and was trending on social media.

Credits :SONY TV Instagram

