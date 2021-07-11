Super Dancer Chapter 4 PROMO: Tanuja is spellbound by Sanchit & Vartika performance on ‘Suraj hua Maddham’

Super Dancer Chapter 4 makers are releasing new promo videos on social media. Contestants are seen giving stellar performances on popular Bollywood songs.

In the upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4, veteran actress Tanuja will be seen gracing the show as a special guest. She will be seen dancing and also enjoying the performances of the contestants of the dance reality show. The young talents will be seen dancing to her film songs which will leave everyone impressed especially by Sanchit and Vartika’s performance. The judges of Super Dancer - Chapter 4 are , Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor. The makers have dropped a new promo video.

Since, the weekend episode is dedicated to the veteran actress, contestant Sanchit and his super guru Vartika will be seen performing on actress’s daughter Kajol’s song. They have opted for hook step form of dance for the song ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’. The song is from the film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. In the video, the actress also mentions that Sanchit is her favourite contestant. Judges also praised them. “SuperSanchit and #SuperGuruVartika dikhayenge apne hooksteps ka tadka Bollywood ke iss hit romantic song par,” the clip reads.

The makers of the show have been sharing a lot of promo videos to maintain the excitement level among the audience.

Click here to view the promo:

In one of the video, contestant Soumit and his Super Guru was seen performing on the song "O Mere Dil Ke Chain" and chose Bharatnatyam to present their act. The performance left the judges shocked. Tanuja was so awestruck by the duo's performance that she couldn't help but whistle for their act.

Also Read: Super Dancer Chapter 4: Chief guest Tanuja remembers sister & late actress Nutan as her second mother

Credits :SONY TV Instagram

Share your comment ×