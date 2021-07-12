Super Dancer Chapter 4: Rapper Badshah to grace the show; Shilpa Shetty to dance on his song ‘Genda Phool’

Super Dancer Chapter 4 will celebrate 'Teen Ka Tadka'. Rapper Badshah will be seen enjoying the performances of the contestants and will also dance with them.

The dance reality show is now ruling TRP charts. The show has been managing to entertain the audience a lot. Young contestants are leaving the judges and guests in shock from their performances. Every week celebrities come to grace the set and even to encourage them. And they are in awe of these young talents. The way they are giving twists to the dance along with their teachers is just awesome. This weekend Super Dancer Chapter 4 celebrates 'Teen Ka Tadka' with special guest Badshah.

This time around, the contestants will be seen performing in a 'trio'. Accompanying the guru-shishya Jodis this season will be ex-contestants of the previous seasons of Super Dancer and India's Best Dancer. The performances this time around have raised the bar a notch higher, compelling the judges to give a standing ovation one after the other and making Kundra climb up the 'seedhi' multiple times. Badshah will be seen enjoying the performances. He was challenged by the contestants to replicate their super-moves.

Will Badshah be able to win this challenge? Apart from this Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be seen grooving to his song Genda Phool.

The song was released last year in lockdown and had received an overwhelming response. It is a folk Bengali song and the singer had also faced flak for using the song and not giving credit to the original singer. The show comes on Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

