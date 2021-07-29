Super Dancer Chapter 4: Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Deshmukh fill in place for Shilpa Shetty this weekend; PICS

Bollywood actress has been missing from the reality show Super Dancer - Chapter 4 after he husband Raj Kundra’s arrest. And this week she will be missing from the show as well. The actress is one of the judges on the show along with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. However, popular Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh will be seen filling in for her as guest judges this weekend. Last time, Karisma Kapoor was seen as the special judge on the show.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia are very excited to be part of the show. Their pictures from the set have been released and they are looking very beautiful together. The actress is seen wearing a floral printed long skirt with a metallic silver colour crop top. She has kept her hair in a bun style and has gone for natural fresh makeup. The actress is glowing and is looking very gorgeous in the whole attire. And not to miss is her beautiful oversized earring.

Meanwhile, the actor is seen wearing dhoti-style pants with a printed white shirt. He has completed the look by wearing a printed bomber jacket.

Take a look at the photos here:

The reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 is loved by the audience. The contestants are winning millions of hearts from their performance. Celebrities are also left in shock after their dance performances. The show is also making its presence in the TRP chart.

