Super Dancer Chapter 4: Veteran star Tanuja & contestant Soumit dance on the song 'Aao Twist Karein'

Veteran actress Tanuja will be seen enjoying the show and also praising the contestants for their stellar performances.

The reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4 has been managing to entertain the audiences to the fullest. The show also makes it to the TRP list. Every week celebrities come to grace the show and encourage contestants. Right from to Annu Kapoor, everyone has come on the show. This weekend, the most endearing and charismatic veteran actor Tanuja will be seen in it. The contestants and their super gurus will be giving a heartening tribute to Tanuja through their performances.

This time contestant Soumit and his Super Guru had a surprise for everyone. They performed on the song "O Mere Dil Ke Chain" and chose Bharatnatyam to present their act. For this, they pushed themselves out of their comfort zones. The performance included a lot of spectacular moments and left the judges shocked. Tanuja was so awestruck by the duo's performance that she couldn't help but whistle for their act.

“Itna saara talent itne chote se bache mein kaise ho sakta hai? (How does such a small kid have this much talent?) Because he is a dancer, his name should be Barman Dance rather than Barman Da,” she said. The highlight of the episode was when Soumit asked Tanuja to shake a leg with him on the song “Aao Twist Karein", which Tanuja obliged to and danced with him and the rest of the contestants. Tanuja's energy and enthusiasm astounded everyone, including the three judges.

Furthermore, all three judges applauded the performance. Praising super guru Vaibhav's efforts said, “Vaibhav, you were doing bharat-hasyaam until now, but today you did Bharatnatyam.” Anurag Basu also said, “Vaibhav, people may make fun of you, but you are the suspense of the program that can't be seen but is the show's backbone.”

Geeta Kapur was surprised by the performance as well. “At first, I thought you were adding a humorous touch to your act by including Bharatnatyam, but it was just beautiful to witness you perform. The act included many captivating moments, which elevated the performance to new heights. I am quite proud of Vaibhav today,” she said. This weekend promises to be a blockbuster tribute to veteran star Tanuja’s legacy.

