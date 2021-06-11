Super Dancer Chapter 4: When contestant Vartika Jha taught judge Shilpa Shetty her unique dance moves

Shilpa Shetty and contestant Vartika Jha came together and burn the dance floor. This week contestants will be interchanged between super gurus.

Sony Entertainment Television’s dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 is keeping the audience hooked every week. The show has made its entry in this week’s TRP charts. This week viewers will see Guru-Shishya Ki Adla-Badli. In which contestants will be interchanged between super-gurus on the show. Contestant Anshika Rajput who was paired with Super guru Vartika Jha nailed her act and gave a performance full of energy and vigour. Judges were highly impressed by her performance and praised her.

Kundra said that their performance was like two wires coming together and creating a spark. Adding further she said, “Anshika you’re Mini Vartika and you both have amazed all of us!” She went on to give the duo a ‘Seedhi Ovation’ Geeta Kapur also praised the duo for their mind-blowing act and lauded Anshika for being a brilliant student. She said, “You’re extremely talented and you’ve justified Vartika’s choreography wonderfully.” Further on Geeta maa request, Vartika also taught actress a few of her dance moves and they both amazed everyone with their performance.

Vartika said, “I consider myself very blessed that I got an opportunity to teach Shilpa Ma’am some of my moves! What an honor! This kind gesture from Shilpa Ma’am has really motivated me to keep working hard and follow my dreams. When it comes to Anshika, even I feel she’s a mini version of me and I really enjoyed performing with her.”

Meanwhile, the show has grabbed the fifth position in TRP charts which is surprising for many. For few weeks Indian Idol 12 was in the position.

