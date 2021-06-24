Super Dancer: Neetu Kapoor fulfills a contestant's wish to talk to Ranbir; Gets emotional on seeing tribute

The contestants will be giving tribute to late actor Rishi Kapoor in the special episode. Neetu Kapoor will be gracing the show.

The Super Dancer Chapter 4 is the most-watched show. The contestants are winning hearts from their performances. Their dances are leaves not only judges but also to the celebrities' guests who are coming to the show. This weekend veteran actress will be gracing the show. The promo is already out and has been taking the internet by storm. The actress has also shake legs with one of the contestants. The makers are going to show a special episode on late actor and contestants will be performing on his songs.

But in between the show, a contestant asked the actress to fulfill her wish. She is a big fan of and wants to talk to him. The veteran actress immediately fulfilled her wish and dialed the actor. They exchanged words and everyone was smiling while they were talking. The veteran actress has also left teary-eyed after watching the performance of the contestants. They performed on almost all the favourite and hit songs of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Right from Ek Main Aur Ek Tu to Parda Hai Parda, they performed on all of them and took the actress back in time. She was seen getting emotional and also praised the contestants and said this is the best tribute. To note, the late actor passed away last year.

CLICK HERE to watch the promo here:

The actress was seen wearing a blue colour ethnic attire with full embroidery on it. She was looking graceful and completed the whole look by wearing a silver jutti.

Also Read: Super Dancer Chapter 4: Neetu Kapoor becomes nostalgic after Saumit, Vaibhav’s performance on the song Yaarana

Credits :SONY TV Instagram

Share your comment ×