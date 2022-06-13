Superstar Singer, 12th June 2022, Written Update: A special night for superwomen of India

Today's episode begins with Haarsh and Bharti narrating a poem for Superwomen. They invited the super special guest- Shilpa Shetty. Harsh lets the audience know that this year the top three AIR of UPSC exam are held by women. Gamini Singla graces the show for Aruna's performance. Aruna Das sings ' 'Barson Yaaro' song. Javed Ali called her performance historic. Pawandeep and Javed Ali sing 'Phool tumhe bheja hai khat mein'. The next performance is carried beautifully by Pawandeep and Sayisha. They sing 'Aye mere humsafar, aye mere jaane ja' and 'Kitaben bahut si'. They receive a standing ovation. Shilpa Shetty tells her that anyone can become Miss Universe no one can sing like her.

A lady from Chennai was invited who is dressing like man from 32 years just to protect her daughter. She comes to support Harshita and Rituraj. Harshita and Rituraj sing 'Jeete Jaayenge Hum'. The judges come on the stage to praise their performance. The next superwoman is Chhavi Mittal who bravely fought breast cancer. She comes to vouch for Mani. She gifts Mani's mother a pile of clothes for Mani. Mani and Salman sing 'Kar Har Maidan Fateh'. Padma Shri Shamshad Begum comes to support Chaitanya. Danish and Chaitanya sing 'Sultan'. The judges, captains, and superstar singers come on stage to support and praise them.

Himesh Reshammiya gives him multiple buzzers. Javed Ali tells that more than the voice, energy was needed for the song and Chaitanya well embraced that. Pratyush bakes a special cake full of veggies for Shilpa Shetty. Pratyush and Samaira sing 'Churake Dil Mera'. Shilpa Shetty takes over the stage and dances on the same song. Captain Shivani Kalra, the only female pilot of Operation Ganga who safely landed the Indians to their home country from Ukraine. She comes to support Sayantani. Sayantani and Arunita sing 'Badal Pe Paaun Hai'. Faiz and the captain give tribute to KK sir. Captain Danish wins the 'Team of the week'. Rituraj, Sayisha, and Chaitanya win the super medals. Pranjal, Arya Nanda, Rituraj, Sayisha, and Chaitanya are safe.

Harshita and Sayantani are sent for the revision round.

