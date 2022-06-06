Superstar Singer, 5th June 2022, Written Update: Celebrating the legacy of Govinda and Chunky Panday

Today's episode begins with Govinda and Chunky Panday making a power pack entry. They grace the show for the promotion of Raja Babu. The first performance is conducted by Arya Nanda and Danish Mohammad. They sing 'Kagaz Kalam Dawat', 'Dil Jaane Jigar Tujh Pe', and 'Prem Jaal Mein'. Govinda honors Arya Nanda with a cap. The next performance is by Soyab Ali from Pawandeep Rajan's team. He sings 'Soni De Nakhre'. Following him, Rohan Das and Sayantani Kanjilal sing 'Bade Kaam Ka Bandar', 'Chalo Ishq Ladaaye' and 'Mirchi Lagi Toh'.

Chunky Panday dances with Rohan Das. Rituraj again plays a prank with Anup Dada. Rituraj along with Harshita Bhattacharya sing 'Mera Dil Na Todo',and 'O Lal Dupatte Wali', from Salman Ali's team. Govinda dances with Rituraj by making him wear a mustache. Later, Sayisha Gupta and Pawandeep Rajan sing ' So Gaya Yeh Jahan' and 'Tum Toh Dhokhebaaz Ho'. Javed Ali appreciates Sayisha for not only singing gracefully but also playing Kazoo so effortlessly. Chunky Panday tells her that she reminds him of Ananya. She also dances with Govinda.

Mani from Salman Ali's team sings 'Naina Thag Lenge'. Everyone was smitten by his performance and they came on stage to greet him. The judges give Mani a standing ovation. Following him, Mohammad Faiz and Arunita Kanjilal sing 'Chand Sa Chehra' and 'Aap Ke Aajane Se'. Again, he impressed everyone with his performance. Chunky Panday shared a voice note of Ananya Panday appreciating Faiz's singing. Next, Pratyush Anand and Sayli Kamble sing 'Hero No.1' and 'Akhiyon Se Goli Maare'. The family of Chunky Panday surprise him with a special message. Sayli Ke Soldiers win the 'Team of the Week' badge. Mani, Faiz, Aruna, Pranjal, and Samaira win the medals.

Also Read: Superstar Singer 2: Himesh Reshammiya & Alka Yagnik recreate iconic Tere Naam song ‘Tumse Milna Baatein Karna’